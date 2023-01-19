Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $6,850,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 32,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,508. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $158.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

