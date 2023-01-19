Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,946. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

