Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.49. 17,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,042. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.