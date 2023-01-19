Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $194.74. 31,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,440. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

