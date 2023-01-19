Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 504,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,812. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.