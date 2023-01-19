Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,126,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,486 shares of company stock valued at $25,608,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.48. 83,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

