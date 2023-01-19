Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

VRTX stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.60. 15,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,462. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

