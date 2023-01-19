VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $407,336.32 and $356.50 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00428698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30091459 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00769964 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

