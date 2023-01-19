VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 149,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,343. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $6.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
