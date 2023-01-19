Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 1%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 627 ($7.65). Approximately 389,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 161,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($7.58).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 190.58. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vietnam Enterprise Investments

In other Vietnam Enterprise Investments news, insider Dominic Scriven purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($342,281.88).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.