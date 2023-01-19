Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 7.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 471,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,337,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

