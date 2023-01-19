Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VIRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,390. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
