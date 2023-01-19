Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -1,009.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
