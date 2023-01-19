Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -1,009.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

