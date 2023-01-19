Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

