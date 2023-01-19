Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

