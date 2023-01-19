VRES (VRS) Price Down 43.6% This Week

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. VRES has a market cap of $245.50 million and $8,575.96 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.099003 USD and is down -49.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,052.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

