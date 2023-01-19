VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.70 on Friday. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Insider Transactions at VSE

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.