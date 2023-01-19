VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $122.87 million and $1.82 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,631,227,297,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,330,727,886,660 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

