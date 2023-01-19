W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.