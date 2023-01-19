W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $69.89. 9,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.