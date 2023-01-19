Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.60. 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

About Waldencast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Waldencast by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 865.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,257,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.