Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.60. 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
