Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.44. Wallbox shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Wallbox Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the third quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

