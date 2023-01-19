Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.81. 49,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.