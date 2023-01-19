Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $54,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,085,000 after purchasing an additional 321,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.81. 99,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,668. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $377.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.