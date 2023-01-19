Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $16.97 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $716,670.70 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003125 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,669,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,693,955 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
