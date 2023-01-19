Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.65 million and $2.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00076640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,050,091 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.