WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,684. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

