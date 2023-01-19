WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

