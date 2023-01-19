Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.53.

WEN stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

