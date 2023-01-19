Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.89

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 16900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Westaim Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$400.13 million and a PE ratio of 35.38. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

