Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.14

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.14 and traded as low as C$23.73. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.97, with a volume of 91,925 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTE shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.11.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.86%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.