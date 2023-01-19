Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $1.30 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $1.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

UP has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

UP stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.22 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

