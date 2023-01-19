White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,450.77

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,450.77 and last traded at $1,450.77, with a volume of 10002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,436.42.

WTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,375.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,334.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

