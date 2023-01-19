Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 39,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 47,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

