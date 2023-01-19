Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.83 and a 200 day moving average of $338.06. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

