Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

