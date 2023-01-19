Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $140.84 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

