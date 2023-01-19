Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 10,436 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

PFF stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

