Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPHY opened at $45.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

