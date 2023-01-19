WINkLink Tops One Day Volume of $13.82 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00426750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.07 or 0.29954732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00764873 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000854 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $22,252,363.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.