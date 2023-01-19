WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 1,413,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 769,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000.

