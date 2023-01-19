WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.82-$3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. WNS also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.82-3.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

