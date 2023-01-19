Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 768,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

