Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.39

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 416157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

