Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.56. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

