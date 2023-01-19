World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WWE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

