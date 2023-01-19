Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,266.45

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,266.45 ($39.86) and traded as low as GBX 3,206.43 ($39.13). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,215 ($39.23), with a volume of 56,380 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,299.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.12%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Livett bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,242 ($39.56) per share, for a total transaction of £70,513.50 ($86,044.54).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

