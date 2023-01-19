WorthPointe LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

