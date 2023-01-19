WorthPointe LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $64.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.