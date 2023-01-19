WorthPointe LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.69. The stock had a trading volume of 775,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $374.69.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

