WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $302.52 million and $28,593.55 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.01409288 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006881 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00031448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.01760507 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04378647 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

